Kim Kardashian on Mistake of Marrying Kris Humphries Before Kanye West: ''I Had to Go Through That to Figure Out What I Wanted''

The origins of Kimye!

In this sneak peek clip from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special, Ryan Seacrest asks Kim Kardashian when she and Kanye West first took their friendship to the next level.

Kourtney Kardashian asks Kim if anything was going on when Kanye visited their NYC DASH store years ago on the show.

"It was at one point, then it stopped. You know how it is," Kim says.

"Is there a seminal moment where you felt like it changed with him?" Ryan asks.

"Right before I got married to Kris Humphries we were like talking and I just went a different direction," Kim explains. "And I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted."

"So while you were getting married to Kris, he was pursuing you?" Ryan prods.

"We were friends and we were talking, yes," the mother of two admits.

"Talking or pursuing?" Ryan asks.

"I don't really know. I can't remember," a coy Kim says with a smile. "Probably all of the above."

Watch the clip for yourself to see Kim blush!

