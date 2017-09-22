Kim Kardashian on Mistake of Marrying Kris Humphries Before Kanye West: ''I Had to Go Through That to Figure Out What I Wanted''

The origins of Kimye!

In this sneak peek clip from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special, Ryan Seacrest asks Kim Kardashian when she and Kanye West first took their friendship to the next level.

Kourtney Kardashian asks Kim if anything was going on when Kanye visited their NYC DASH store years ago on the show.

"It was at one point, then it stopped. You know how it is," Kim says.

"Is there a seminal moment where you felt like it changed with him?" Ryan asks.