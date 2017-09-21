Khloe Kardashian Says Thinking Lamar Odom Had Died Was the "Most Traumatic" Experience: "I Was Screaming"

Khloe Kardashian Was "Ambushed" by Blind First Date With Boyfriend Tristan Thompson: "I Didn't Want to Go"
Kendall Jenner is revealing her "toughest" moment from the last 10 years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"I landed from Hong Kong to London, I landed in London and the first text that popped into my phone was from Kim and it had said, ‘Lamar passed away.' And I immediately started sobbing on the plane," the super model says in this preview clip from Sunday's KUWTK 10th Anniversary Special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest. "Then I got the next text came through saying, ‘OK, actually he's OK. He's alive but he's not doing well.' So that's why I was so upset because I wanted to be there to be able to say goodbye."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS
"On the plane they said he had died," Khloe Kardashian added of Odom's tragedy, which happened back in October 2015 (he's since recovered). "Someone faked it."
"Someone had made a fake account and emailed me with the wrong information," Kim Kardashian added. "And so just seeing Khloe…"
Khloe recalled, "I was screaming. But to think and to go through the motions as if someone has passed away is the most traumatic thing to do. And then to know they're really alive. It was too much emotions I think for any of us to handle."