Kourtney's Numb Lip, Khloe Goes to Jail, Todd Kraines & More: Watch the Kardashians React to Iconic Keeping Up Moments!

by Brett Malec

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, KUWTK

The Kards are taking a hilarious trip down memory lane!

In honor of Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special, we thought it would be fun to get the family's reactions to some of the most iconic moments from the past decade.

From Kim Kardashian losing her diamond earring in the ocean, to Khloe Kardashian going to jail and Kourtney Kardashian's numb lip, we're getting the girls' honest opinions on these infamous episodes. They're even telling the real story behind the origin of the Todd Kraines prank!

Watch the clip for all the juicy details on their iconic KUWTK moments.

