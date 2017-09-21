Olivia Newton-John Talks Second Fight With Breast Cancer on Today: "I'm Not Going to Be One of Those Statistics"

Newton-John told Morales that she doesn't look at the prognosis or statistics around her cancer because "I think that can be really depressing, and I'm not going to be one of those statistics. I'm going to be fine."

However, she acknowledged that the cancer is something that she will "probably deal with" the rest of her life.

"I think you can live with cancer like you can live with other things if you take care of yourself," she said.

However, Newton-John is using her cancer experiences to help others. She supports the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center—a public hospital that offers cancer treatment and conducts research and clinical trials.

"Without that experience, I wouldn't have grown and had the desire or the passion to help other people who are going through it and the compassion to understand what it's like when you're going through cancer," she said. "So, it's been an amazing journey. Having it happen again, I thought to myself I've done it before. You know, I got through this before and I can do it again."

When asked what she's learned from her experience, Newton-John said, "I think it taught me I'm stronger than I thought I was. Because even though you have a team around you and people are helping you, really in the end, it's up to you. Believe you can do it and to go through it."

She also told Morales that she considers herself a cancer thriver versus a cancer survivor.

"A survivor sounds like someone clinging onto a lifeboat ," she said. "To me a thriver is someone that's already off the boat and on land."