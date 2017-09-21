Inside Hollywood's Search for Spirituality

If you're anything like me, you're more likely to try something if a celebrity already does it. They eat an energy bar, you might try it. A star Instagrams they can't live without that ginseng-infused tea, you pinch your nose and sip it up to get abs like them.

Whether we admit it or not, celebrities wield influence over our lives. But one of the latest trends they're embracing, and inspiring many also to try, involves something you can't buy on a website: God.

Oprah Winfrey has teamed with spiritualist Deepak Chopra to teach the masses meditation.

Justin Bieber canceled his concert tour so he could focus on his spiritual life with pastors Judah Smith and Carl Lentz.