America's Got Talent Winner Darci Lynne Farmer Has Big (And Cute) Plans for Her Prize Money

America's Got Talent has a new pint-sized winner. Darci Lynne Farmer, the 12-year-old singing ventriloquist was crowned champion of AGT season 12 and yes, she's still surprised.

"It's more of a shock right now, it hasn't even hit me," Darci Lynne told E! News after the show. "I have no words, I'm speechless, but thank you America for voting for me—it's crazy!"

But where was her partner in crime, Petunia, during our interview?

"She is so exhausted. She demanded a nap, I'm not even kidding," she joked.

Darci Lynne has big plans for her prize money, including helping out at her church's mission program, and then, "I have to get my mom a dishwasher because it doesn't work and we need a new on," she said.