James Corden and the Foo Fighters' Carpool Karaoke Cover of "Never Gonna Give You Up" Is Epic

James Corden channeled his inner rock star on Wednesday night when he took the driver's seat with a bevy of famous musicians along for the ride—the Foo Fighters!
In the newest segment of his signature Carpool Karaoke, the Late Late Show host hit the road ready to jam out. The group wasted no time getting to their classic hits, including "All My Life," "Best of You," "Learn to Fly" and "The Sky Is a Neighborhood."
Of course, Corden wasn't shy about adding his vocals to the mix, harmonizing with drummer Taylor Hawkins.
In the midst of all the melodies, the group got a touch nostalgic as Dave Grohl and Nate Mendel recalled the first time they played together.
As Mendel described, "I remember the first time we jammed, I was playing through a karaoke machine in your living room."
"Full circle!" Grohl shouted, referencing what they were in the middle of doing. The pals also poked fun at Grohl's musical origins. "He's the guy from Nirvana?" Rami Jaffee joked.
However, the pièce de résistance arrived when Grohl challenged Corden to a drum audition because, as the host put it, "what is drumming? It's a feeling." Well, and skill, James.
So, they got cozy at a Guitar Center and Corden had a drum-off with Grohl and Hawkins. Needless to say, Corden felt a touch disadvantaged. "I was wrong," he admitted. "Drumming is more than a feeling."
The grand finale came with a full show from the band featuring lead singer James. The song of choice? "Never Gonna Give You Up" by Astley. The British star got so into it, he began to tickle his guitar strings with his tongue.
Needless to say, this is something you don't want to miss. Take a look in the clip above!