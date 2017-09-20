And the Big Brother Season 19 Winner Is...

What a season, man.

Big Brother season 19 just came to an end after one seriously exhausting summer. The finale started with Paul Abrahamian, Josh Martinez, and Christmas Abbott left in the house, but Josh strangely decided to take Paul to the final two, so it was the two guys up against the jury.

After many questions, many answers we're not sure we believe, one montage of every single houseguest (minus Cody) declaring their trust in Paul, and then another montage of Josh explaining to every eliminated houseguest that he was just honoring his final three deal with Paul and Christmas, a winner was declared after the most perfect tie possible.

It was four and four, with only Cody's vote to be read. Obviously, he picked Josh.