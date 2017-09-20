Janet Jackson Is "Not in a Position" to Start Dating Again as She Continues Tour

Janet Jackson is single and not so ready to mingle.
As the "All for You" singer continues her State of the World tour across the country, speculation is brewing that the Grammy winner is rekindling her romance with Jermaine Dupri.
But according to a source, these two are just friends and nothing more.
"Jermaine and Janet have remained friends through all these years and never lost touch. They had a period when they broke up and didn't talk for a bit but overcame that and found friendship again," an insider shared with E! News. "Jermaine has a crazy love for Janet and they have been speaking more since the breakup. Janet and Jermaine trust each other and they have history."
And before things start to sound like more than just friends, E! News has been told they are not in a relationship.
"Janet is really not in a position to get involved with someone at this time," our source explained. "She is open though for something more down the line. They are in the talks of working on some new projects."
A rep for the "Rhythm Nation" singer could not be reached for comment.
Instead of focusing on dating and boyfriends, Janet remains devoted to continuing her tour as a single mom.
Recently, Janet's makeup artist Preston Meneses teased fans about what they can expect when the singer arrives in their hometown.
"She is happy and is in good spirits. I think the world is going to get something really special from her," he shared. "She's really excited. We all are—a lot of us have been working together for years so when we come together, it's just like being with your family and when you work with your family, things just come easy and it's a wonderful experience. Right now, I just feel like the universe put us all together for another moment. I think it's going to be a very successful tour."
