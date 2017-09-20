Six-Pack Mom Sarah Stage Dishes on Pregnancy Cravings at Lavish Baby Shower

Six-Pack Mom Sarah Stage, who is almost nine-months pregnant with her second child, has set the bar high for pregnancy, so it's no surprise her lavish baby shower would do the same.
Over the weekend, the social media personality, who became famous (and infamous) in 2015 for having six-pack abs throughout her first pregnancy, and her husband Kris Jason invited friends and family to the twosome's bash for baby No. 2 at the Regency Event Center in Glendale, Calif.
During the sit-down with the couple, who is clearly gaga over each other, Sarah dished on her continued pregnancy workouts and just what she's been snacking on this time around.
Turns out that the fabulously fit mom is all in for burgers.
When asked about what her cravings, she confessed, "I always crave In-N-Out but I crave In-N-Out even when I am not pregnant."
We felt so loved yesterday at our baby shower ???? (SWIPE FOR MORE PICS) My beautiful friends @isabelalysa @jessicagiselle_ and @carrieminter went above and beyond to make everything so gorgeous!! Baby boy is already so spoiled and loved! #35weekspregnant @theaagroup Also, all the vendors are amazing !!!! FLOWERS ??: @sunsetplazaflorist Cake & Desserts ????: @sweetnothingscakeshop PHOTOBOOTH ??: @kclphotobooth GOWN??: @waltercollection DJ ????: @djgoldieluxx GLAM??: @valerie_star Goody Bags??: @honest_beauty , @candlesbytreeves @slipsilkpillowcase ??@essentiawater VENUE ??: @regencyla SNAPCHAT FILTER: @filteredevents And all of our friends and family who came out to celebrate and support us, we love you !
Turns out the Instagram star, who has 2.3 million fans on her social media, is jonesing for the Cali fast food chain so much that her hubby makes weekly runs and sometimes more than once a week!
As for how Kris is doing with all the hubbub over the second pregnancy, he said, "I'm feeling fine. This is a positive thing. I think she's a great role model."
Sarah, who is the mom to 2-year-old son James, also says she is still working out this late in her pregnancy, but just not as much.
"I am not working out as often. I am still working out from home and I am going to still keep working out while I still have energy," she said. "I'm doing everything from my e-book. I just lowered the weights and the repetitions and the intensity."
The 32-year-old has had to clap back and many online trolls who have attacked her for "not gaining enough weight."
During her last pregnancy, Sarah had gained 20 pounds by the time she was 8-months pregnant. Speaking with Good Morning America at the time, she didn't seem too concerned about the noise surrounding her baby bump pics, saying, "As long as the baby is healthy, I don't think anything else matters...That should be the most important thing."
But if people still think she's not being healthy, they should probably look to her insanely adorable son as proof that she's got what she needs to keep her pregnancy on lock down.
We should say that, of course, having a baby (and everything leading up to it) is different for every woman. According to The Mayo Clinic, "There's no one-size-fits-all approach to pregnancy weight gain. How much weight you need to gain depends on various factors, including your pre-pregnancy weight and body mass index."
According to a chart on the site, women within the normal weight range (having a BMI from 18.5 to 24.9) should generally gain between 25 and 35 pounds during pregnancy. The Mayo Clinic notes that each woman should work with her health care provider to determine what's healthy and right for her.