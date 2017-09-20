Six-Pack Mom Sarah Stage Dishes on Pregnancy Cravings at Lavish Baby Shower

Six-Pack Mom Sarah Stage, who is almost nine-months pregnant with her second child, has set the bar high for pregnancy, so it's no surprise her lavish baby shower would do the same.

Over the weekend, the social media personality, who became famous (and infamous) in 2015 for having six-pack abs throughout her first pregnancy, and her husband Kris Jason invited friends and family to the twosome's bash for baby No. 2 at the Regency Event Center in Glendale, Calif.

During the sit-down with the couple, who is clearly gaga over each other, Sarah dished on her continued pregnancy workouts and just what she's been snacking on this time around.

Turns out that the fabulously fit mom is all in for burgers.

When asked about what her cravings, she confessed, "I always crave In-N-Out but I crave In-N-Out even when I am not pregnant."