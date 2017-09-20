Halle Berry Posts Hilarious Photo of Herself on the Toilet—Did New Beau Alex Da Kid Take It?

Love is in the Hollywood air!
It looks like lots of celebs may be coupling up for winter! Halle Berry recently announced that she is dating producer Alex Da Kid and called him "my balance" in an Instagram pic she posted. Later in the day, the actress celebrated hitting two million Instagram followers with a hilarious photo of her sitting on a toilet in a fur coat with a glass of wine. Hmmm...Could Alex be responsible for taking the candid pic?
Halle's not the only one posing in precarious positions for the cameras. On Tuesday night, Jessica Simpson celebrated her hubby Eric Johnson's birthday with a night out on the town, and the couple had so much fun, except for when Jessica took a tiny tumble while leaving. What racy things did she shout at the paparazzi? And what celeb might be getting back with an ex?
Watch the video above for the latest news about Hollywood's hottest couples!
