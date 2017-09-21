5 Fall Wardrobe Staples You Should Seriously Invest in Right Now

by Taylor Stephan

Branded: Fall 5

For some reason, around this time every year, we get a serious itch to do some wardrobe restocking.

Maybe it's that back-to-school feeling that creeps up every September, or maybe it's just another excuse for us to feel better about dropping some dough on a fresh new outfit. But instead of spending $200 here and $50 there on sporadic spending sprees at discount stores (nothing wrong with a Forever21 pit stop FYI), take a pause and really think about the things you need this fall. By investing in a few high-quality (and yes, expensive) staples, you'll actually be doing yourself a huge favor.

The trick: Keep your fall purchases relatively classic so that each and everyone one of them pairs flawlessly with the things already hanging in your closet.

Classic Leather Jacket 

Branded: Fall 5

No surprise that it's chillier this time of year and a butter-soft moto jacket looks just as chic over jeans and a sweater as it does over a floral-print dress. 

Victoria, Victoria Beckham Leather Biker Jacket, $1,590

White Booties

Branded: Fall 5

You're naturally inclined to scoop up a pair of booties come fall, but this year make an update by doing it in a bright white instead of black. Trust: White goes with everything, too. 

Neous Bamboo Leather Ankle Boots, $700

Black Jeans 

Branded: Fall 5

Hello pants season! Trade in those cutoffs and mini skirts, but instead of classic denim, a pitch black version works for the office, date night and beyond. The key, of course: Make sure they hug your curves the exact right way. 

J Brand Mid-Rise Super Skinny Jeans, $263

Leather Satchel  

Branded: Fall 5

Everyone loves a good handbag moment, and most of us would agree that it's an ideal place to splurge. After all, it is something you wear every day. For fall, a work-friendly satchel is practical without looking bulky. 

COACH 1941 Rogue 25' Leather Satchel, $595

Velvet Heels  

Branded: Fall 5

And for those times when you want to dress up your fall look (be it jeans or a LBD)? The strappy velvet heel route will never, ever lead you astray. 

Gianvito Rossi Velvet Portofino Heels, $815

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

