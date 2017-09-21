5 Fall Wardrobe Staples You Should Seriously Invest in Right Now

For some reason, around this time every year, we get a serious itch to do some wardrobe restocking.
Maybe it's that back-to-school feeling that creeps up every September, or maybe it's just another excuse for us to feel better about dropping some dough on a fresh new outfit. But instead of spending $200 here and $50 there on sporadic spending sprees at discount stores (nothing wrong with a Forever21 pit stop FYI), take a pause and really think about the things you need this fall. By investing in a few high-quality (and yes, expensive) staples, you'll actually be doing yourself a huge favor.
The trick: Keep your fall purchases relatively classic so that each and everyone one of them pairs flawlessly with the things already hanging in your closet.
No surprise that it's chillier this time of year and a butter-soft moto jacket looks just as chic over jeans and a sweater as it does over a floral-print dress.
You're naturally inclined to scoop up a pair of booties come fall, but this year make an update by doing it in a bright white instead of black. Trust: White goes with everything, too.
Hello pants season! Trade in those cutoffs and mini skirts, but instead of classic denim, a pitch black version works for the office, date night and beyond. The key, of course: Make sure they hug your curves the exact right way.
Everyone loves a good handbag moment, and most of us would agree that it's an ideal place to splurge. After all, it is something you wear every day. For fall, a work-friendly satchel is practical without looking bulky.
And for those times when you want to dress up your fall look (be it jeans or a LBD)? The strappy velvet heel route will never, ever lead you astray.
