Kaia Gerber's First New York Fashion Week Included Burgers, Crystal Bodysuits and Puppies

Kaia Gerber is your run of the mill teenager. Like any other girl, she eats burgers in bed, acts silly and has difficulty walking in heels. She just does all this between runway shows.

While the last few weeks have been a roller coaster of events for the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, the young teen is taking it all in stride. After turning 16, taking (and passing) her driver's test and then walking in her first New York Fashion week show, Kaia is in good spirits and ready for more.