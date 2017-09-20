Salma Hayek Donates $100K to Mexico's Earthquake Victims and Implores Fans to Help

Salma Hayekis helping the victims of the catastrophic earthquake in Mexico City that happened on Tuesday, and she's "imploring" fans to join her in aiding these families.

"After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, I was evacuated from my building. A lot of my friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me," the 51-year-old actress recalls in a video on her Instagram. "I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude, and it's horrific."