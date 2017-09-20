Chrissy Teigen Awkwardly Corrects Ivanka Trump’s Tweet—And It's Pure Internet Gold

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen's Romance Rewind Reminds Us How Private (and in Love) They Once Were
Chrissy Teigen has finally learned her true purpose in life—schooling the Trump family on the Internet.
The outspoken social media personality took to her Twitter on Tuesday to correct the First Daughter Ivanka Trump, whose father she's had quite the adversarial relationship with on Twitter, after she misused a word in one of her tweets.
Yesterday, the business woman-turned-adviser to the president posted a photo on her Twitter of herself with her brother Eric Trump's newborn son Luke Trump, who was born on Sept. 12. Along with the image, the mother of three wrote, "Cuddling my little nephew Luke... the best part of an otherwise incredible day!"
Cuddling my little nephew Luke... the best part of an otherwise incredible day! pic.twitter.com/8Ci5SD1VJ8— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 19, 2017
"Otherwise" implies you did not like hangin with this baby. https://t.co/oB5IEZmOf3— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 20, 2017
Overall, is the word.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 20, 2017
But not so fast...
Chrissy, who was blocked by Twitter-happy President Donald Trump in July after writing "Lolllllll no one likes you," responded by pointing out that Ivanka definitely implied something else with her word choice.
John Legend's lady love wrote, "'Otherwise' implies you did not like hangin' with this baby."
Twitter user John Davies responded to Luna Legend's mom, "Doesn't she mean the rest of the day was incredible, and cuddling her nephew was even better?!"
To which Chrissy wrote back, "Overall, is the word."
According to the dictionary, "Otherwise" means: "In circumstances different from those present or considered; or else."
So yeah—a little awkward, but it looks like Ivanka had a little slip-up and Chrissy couldn't help but take a jab when she had the chance.
Ivanka may have been educated at Georgetown University and the University of Pennsylvania, but that doesn't mean she can't be knocked down a peg or two by the feisty model.