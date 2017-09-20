Chrissy Teigen Awkwardly Corrects Ivanka Trump’s Tweet—And It's Pure Internet Gold

Chrissy Teigen has finally learned her true purpose in life—schooling the Trump family on the Internet.

The outspoken social media personality took to her Twitter on Tuesday to correct the First Daughter Ivanka Trump, whose father she's had quite the adversarial relationship with on Twitter, after she misused a word in one of her tweets.

Yesterday, the business woman-turned-adviser to the president posted a photo on her Twitter of herself with her brother Eric Trump's newborn son Luke Trump, who was born on Sept. 12. Along with the image, the mother of three wrote, "Cuddling my little nephew Luke... the best part of an otherwise incredible day!"