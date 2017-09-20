Here's Why Fergie and Josh Duhamel Went Public With Their Split

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen's Romance Rewind Reminds Us How Private (and in Love) They Once Were
Breakups are never easy, especially when the couple is in the public eye.
Fergie and Josh Duhamel recently announced their decision to separate after eight years of marriage, and the singer opened up to People about their reasoning behind going public.
"Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions," she told the magazine in regards to promoting her new album Double Dutchess while seeing media coverage about her personal life.
"We're great friends, we love each other so much," she continued "and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird. There's no perfect time, so we just decided to do it."
The "Fergalicious" singer and Transformers actor announced their split via the following statement earlier this month.
"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," the two stated via Fergie's rep. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."
The former couple share a four-year-old son named Axl. Fergie told People that co-parenting is going "so great."
"We just wanted to get adjusted in private," she told the magazine. "[And Axl's school has helped as] we have a co-op so Josh and I would walk there several times before the school season. I get to learn from the teachers and see how he reacts in a group of friends that he knows. And I get to help out and serve them snacks and clean the dishes. We have fun, we get down and dirty and read the stories with our costumes. You get down in the sand and get dirty—I love it. I love that part of it all."