After 7 Years, Sam Waterston Returns as Jack McCoy for Law & Order: SVU Guest Role

Doink doink: Law & Order: SVU is getting an infusion of the mothership Law & Order when Sam Waterston guest stars in season 19.
He joins previously announced new and returning SVU players Brooke Shields, Dean Winters and Philip Winchester.
Waterston played attorney Jack McCoy from 1994-2010 on the original Law & Order series. He last played the character on SVU in the 2010 episode "Torch." He's appeared on SVU two other times, in 2000 and 2007. Waterston also played Jack McCoy on Law & Order: Trial By Jury in 2005.
Since the original Law & Order ended, Waterston has kept busy with film and TV roles including The Newsroom and Miss Sloane. He currently stars opposite Martin Sheen, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda in Netflix's comedy Grace and Frankie where he plays Sol, the ex-husband to Tomlin's Frankie and husband to Sheen's Robert.
In August 2017, Law & Order mastermind Dick Wolf, who was on hand to promote Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, revealed the rumored Law & Order revival was pretty much stalled. It's "nowhere" Wolf said.
"I mean it's a nice thing to think about occasionally," he told press at the 2017 TCA summer press tour. "I would be very surprised if we went back."
Law & Order: SVU premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
