After 7 Years, Sam Waterston Returns as Jack McCoy for Law & Order: SVU Guest Role

Doink doink: Law & Order: SVU is getting an infusion of the mothership Law & Order when Sam Waterston guest stars in season 19.

He joins previously announced new and returning SVU players Brooke Shields, Dean Winters and Philip Winchester.

Waterston played attorney Jack McCoy from 1994-2010 on the original Law & Order series. He last played the character on SVU in the 2010 episode "Torch." He's appeared on SVU two other times, in 2000 and 2007. Waterston also played Jack McCoy on Law & Order: Trial By Jury in 2005.