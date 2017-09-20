What's in Kelly Rowland's Makeup Bag?

When you think of Kelly Rowland, you most likely think of glamour.

The star has been in the limelight for over two decades, yet we've never seen her anything short of flawless. Between her high-profile friendships and roles on The Voice and The Voice Australia, it seems that her life is all glitz and glamour. While this may be true, she's also a mom and the author of Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened). With two-year-old Titan at her side, you can find Band-Aids and Neosporin alongside red lipstick and faux lashes in her purse.