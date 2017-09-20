What's in Kelly Rowland's Makeup Bag?

ESC: Kelly Rowland

Rochlin/FilmMagic

When you think of Kelly Rowland, you most likely think of glamour.

The star has been in the limelight for over two decades, yet we've never seen her anything short of flawless. Between her high-profile friendships and roles on The Voice and The Voice Australia, it seems that her life is all glitz and glamour. While this may be true, she's also a mom and the author of Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened). With two-year-old Titan at her side, you can find Band-Aids and Neosporin alongside red lipstick and faux lashes in her purse.

To stay camera-ready, this busy mom keeps an array of products at her side. One look in her makeup bag and you may be surprised by her relatable and affordable must-haves.

Check out what's in her makeup bag below!

ESC: Kelly Rowland’s Makeup Bag

Iman

"I've used IMAN's pressed powder since I first learned how to use makeup."

Luxury Pressed Powder, $15.89

ESC: Kelly Rowland’s Makeup Bag

Kevyn Aucoin

Curling Mascara, $28

ESC: Kelly Rowland’s Makeup Bag

Elora Lane Lashes

The singer keep a spare pair of lashes in her bag. Elora Lane Lashes is "a cool lashes subscription company that I learned about and invested in," she noted.

Subscription, $22/month

ESC: Kelly Rowland’s Makeup Bag

MAC

"I love how this lipstick matches every skin color. They've mastered the red lip."

Retro Matte in Ruby Roo, $17.50

ESC: Kelly Rowland’s Makeup Bag

NARS

Creamy Concealer, $30

ESC: Kelly Rowland’s Makeup Bag

L'Oreal

The songstress has been using this drugstore product for years. 

Voluminous Original Mascara, $5.89

ESC: Kelly Rowland’s Makeup Bag

Band-Aid

"My family and I have been using Band-Aid Brand products forever," she told us. "I've recently been using their latest Skin-Flex bandages and they've become my absolute favorite."

Band-Aid Flexible Bandages Skin Flex Finger, $5.29

ESC: Kelly Rowland’s Makeup Bag

Neosporin

"The only thing that helps my scarring is Neosporin."

First Aid Antibiotic and Pain Relieving Ointment, $6.49

