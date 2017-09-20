Eric Decker Reacts to Getting Released From the New York Jets on Eric & Jessie: "It Is a Bummer"

On to the next!
Eric Decker got a surprising update about his football career in Wednesday's all-new Eric & Jessie. During a phone call with Jessie James Decker, the wide receiver broke the news that he was being released from the New York Jets and had no idea which team he would join next.
"It is a bummer," the disappointed NFL star told his wife. "I felt like we were getting to a routine and I'm feeling great, so I felt like practice has been going well."
But Jessie was there to offer words of encouragement. "Just have to just roll with it," she told him. "See where the next journey takes us."
She added, "Growing up, I was a military kid. I moved 14 different times, so I will say, if we have to pick up and move somewhere else, it's going to be fine."
Meanwhile, Jessie was busy working on new music for her upcoming album, Southern Girl City Lights.
As she hit the studio in Nashville to record a duet called "Almost Over You" with country singer Randy Houser, two of her biggest fans, her husband and daughter Vivianne Decker, were on hand to show their support.
"It's important for Vivi to see her mommy working," Eric said. "I think that gives her inspiration and respect for what her mother does." Too sweet!
