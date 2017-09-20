Netflix's October 2017 Titles: What's New and What's Leaving? Say Hello to Stranger Things Season 2

The Stranger Things kids are back to hunt monsters in season two, which is coming to Netflix in October, just in time for Halloween.

Also next month, you can watch America's sweetheart Sandra Bullock showcase her comedic talents in the fan-favorite film Miss Congeniality, as well as in the sequel Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous.

Other new additions to the catalog include Jonathan Groff's new crime detective drama series Mindhunter, Netflix's original film adaptation of Stephen King's 1922, Donnie Darko and the Tom Cruise-Nicole Kidman erotic thriller Eyes Wide Shut.

Grab your Snuggie and your night cheese and get your Liz Lemon fix by the end of September, because 30 Rock is leaving Netflix next month. Other titles that are departing include One Tree Hill, Prison Break and The Wonder Years as well as the films The Shining, Hellboy, and Titanic.