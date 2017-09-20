Gwyneth Paltrow to Her Haters: ''If You Want to F--k With Me, Bring Your A Game''

Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Nordstrom
Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Nordstrom
Gwyneth Paltrow isn't worried about her haters and naysayers.
The 44-year-old actress and Goop CEO opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the future of her ever-growing company as well as her acting career, reminding her critics that in either case, baseless rumors aren't going to bring her down.
"I'm interested in criticism based on fact, not on projections," she said. "If you want to f--k with me, bring your A game."
Still, Paltrow recognizes the challenges (and the benefits) she faces being a celebrity in the world of entrepreneurs.
"[Being a celebrity] makes it much more difficult. For the business I'm creating, it's an obstacle I always have to overcome," she explained. "For example, Reese [Witherspoon], who is a dear friend, has this quickly growing Draper James [clothing] business, and she leverages her celebrity in a great way for her brand."
Of course, we all think of Paltrow as the high-brow A-lister who gets vaginal steams and pays thousands of dollars for luxurious sex toys—a judgment stemming from what she sells and advises on Goop. But she promises there's a separation.
"For this model—where I'm trying to make Goop bigger than me and its own brand—you become inextricably linked," she explained. "I'm a target in a way most entrepreneurs are not."
Owen Kolasinski/REX/Shutterstock
Paltrow also counts her blessings.
"When we need to leverage my celebrity, it opens doors," she admitted. "I don't know many young entrepreneurs who can call [Disney CEO] Bob Iger, [Facebook COO] Sheryl Sandberg or [Airbnb founder] Brian Chesky, and they are kind enough to waste a little bit of their day to help me. So in that respect, my celebrity has been a huge asset."
And for these reasons, Paltrow only continues to grow Goop. She recently opened a brick and mortar shop in the Brentwood area of Southern California, started her own brand of vitamins and published her first issue of Goop magazine.
What else could she possibly do? Well, television.
"What we are thinking of doing is a TV show with the working title The Radical Wellness Show," she revealed. "I would be going into the field and talking to any number of doctors, scientists, civilians, people in crisis in Flint, Michigan, where there is something to uncover and confront about wellness. We would want it to feel more Vice-y in its vibe, but we're just in the brainstorming phase."
So what does this mean for Paltrow's acting career?
Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
"I need to be here right now," she said of her company. "I went to Atlanta to do Avengers 4, so I'm in and out for that, and it's weird to go back and forth. We're growing fast, and balls are dropping all the time. But honestly, I was on set and thought, 'You sit here for two hours sipping tea, Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle are making me laugh hysterically—why the hell did I give this up?'"
Though we may miss her on the big screen more than previous years, we won't be missing her fashionable moments—something she naturally inherited from her late father, Bruce Paltrow.
"My mom [Blythe Danner] was never into clothes or interiors—she is an incredible artist but very internal," Paltrow explained. "My dad loved art, was a painting major in college; he loved beautiful things and clothes."
She continued, "Also, I remember when I moved from L.A. to New York, seeing all the people expressing themselves through what they were wearing. It was the '80s and Madonna and shaved heads. I became really fascinated with style when I was, like, 11."
Read more from her THR interview here.