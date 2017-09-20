Gwyneth Paltrow to Her Haters: ''If You Want to F--k With Me, Bring Your A Game''

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't worried about her haters and naysayers.

The 44-year-old actress and Goop CEO opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the future of her ever-growing company as well as her acting career, reminding her critics that in either case, baseless rumors aren't going to bring her down.

"I'm interested in criticism based on fact, not on projections," she said. "If you want to f--k with me, bring your A game."

Still, Paltrow recognizes the challenges (and the benefits) she faces being a celebrity in the world of entrepreneurs.