Watch Kourtney Kardashian Recite Her ''There's People That Are Dying, Kim'' Line From That Iconic KUWTK Lost Earring Episode

They're the six most infamous words Kourtney Kardashian has ever spoken: "There's people that are dying, Kim!"
That's right, who could forget Kourt's hilarious reaction after Kim Kardashian lost her diamond earring in the ocean in Bora Bora. It's one of the most popular Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes from the past 10 years.
Now, Kim and Kourt are sounding off on the iconic moment.
"OK, can I explain that that earring…I have upgraded for years for my birthday. I buy myself a birthday present and I had upgraded that pair of diamond studs. Worked really hard," Kim told E! News' Jason Kennedy during our exclusive 10th anniversary interview with the family.
"Is this a relatable story?" Khloe Kardashian laughed.
"I mean, it' not relatable but it's what I went through and it's why I was crying so I'm just being honest," Kim continued.
"They were $75,000," Jason said.
"Probably, or more. But I don't have them anymore so no one come look for them," Kim said. "Anyways, I had just gotten them and I didn't insure them and imagine if you don't insure something and it's gone, I just threw that money [away]."
"Yes, I see Kourtney's point now," Kim added.
"'There's people that are dying, Kim!'" Kourtney said recreating her infamous one-liner.
"And I totally get that and I get it," Kim said.
