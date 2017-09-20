Stars Stand With Mexico & Puerto Rico Amid Catastrophic Earthquake and Hurricane Maria

On Tuesday, Mexico was hit by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake. The tremblor came on the 32nd anniversary of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in modern history in 1985.

By Wednesday the death toll rose to at least 225, according to NBC News.

Due to poor signal, many family members were unable to reach their relatives. One of these people was actor Gael Garcia Bernal.

"Friends, without alarming anyone: If someone knows about my father, please let me know. Could not contact him," he tweeted.

After a few hours, the actor updated anxious fans by saying, "Friends: they told me that my father is safe. In certain areas, there is no power, no telephones, not even good cell phone service. Thank you for your support."