Jessie James Decker Pulls Fake Butt Implants Prank on Eric Decker in Eric & Jessie Sneak Peek Clip

Turns out, Eric only has eyes for Jessie! "He doesn't even notice the butt. He doesn't even look," Jessie explains. So she upped her game by asking Eric to look at her nails, which she places right above Ali's assets.

"You put some socks in there?" Eric asks upon noticing Ali's larger backside. "Are those the butt implants?" But Jessie didn't go through this much trouble just to spill the beans right away. "What?" Ali and Jessie ask. "You're embarrassing her," Jessie tells Eric. "I don't know what's going on right now," Eric shares. "That's a balanced booty you got there."

Figuring the jig is up, John wants to know if Eric really had no idea. "Be honest, how long did it take you to notice? Be honest," John asks. "A long time," Eric assures him. "On a scale of 1 to 10, this prank I'd give about a one and a half. Poorly executed," Eric tells his wife. Better luck next time!