Celebrity Chef Dishes on Cooking for Former Celebrity Couples Like Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

What's it like to cook for Hollywood's rich and famous? Celebrity chef Kate McAloon has an idea.

In an interview with news.com.au, McAloon, 59, dished on what was like to cook for former celebrity couples—including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom and Courtney Cox and David Arquette—as well as for couples that are still together today, including Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw.

Here are some of the main takeaways from the interview:

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin had lean diets

McAloon started working for Paltrow when she was still married to the Coldplay band member—the couple announced that they were separating (or "conscious uncoupling," as they called it) in 2014; however the divorce wasn't finalized until 2016. At the time, Paltrow was also filming Iron Man with Robert Downey Jr.

Apparently, the Goop leader and her ex had very lean diets.

"I had a brief from their assistants ... they eat nothing," she told news.com.au. "They are very strict. They avoided any sugars, anything sweet, no dairy, just more vegetables."

"When I got there, I was trying to stick to the brief," she continued. "And I realized as I started adding more ingredients in, they said, ‘Your food is getting better.' That's what happens when you eat more than grass."