Rosie O'Donnell Speaks Out After "Vengeful Child" Chelsea's Pregnancy Reveal and Comments About Her

Rosie O'Donnell has a lot to say about her estranged daughter Chelsea following a shocking reveal.

The 20-year-old said in a recent interview with the tabloid The Daily Mail that she is expecting her first baby with husband Nick Alliegro and that her mother "will not have a part in this child's life" as they "don't have a relationship any more" and she doesn't think "it can ever be mended." In 2015, Rosie reported the then 17-year-old missing. Authorities later found Chelsea at the house of another man. Earlier this year, Rosie released a statement claiming her daughter is "mentally ill."

After the pregnancy reveal, Rosie posted a slew of tweets about Chelsea. One included a pic of a handwritten note the then-teen had written after leaving their home. It read, "Mom/family, I know this is a little early and most likely unexpected however it is something I have been thinking about and planning for a long time. I am forever grateful to you for giving me a chance to live this life with so much love and opportunities. Now it's time for me to go and find myself and make a life I want for myself."