Evie Clair on Returning to America's Got Talent With an Emotional Tribute to Her Late Father

Evie Clair is going to finish what she started. The teen singer returned to the America's Got Talent stage for the 2017 finale performance show just days after her father passed away from a lengthy cancer battle.

"The happiest memories are my family gathered around the piano singing together," Clair said during the performance show. "Music brought love and brought us closer together, even through the hardest times. My dad was one of the bravest people I knew, he always taught us to follow our dreams…My dad taught me after I started something to always finish it, that's why I'm fighting to the end just like he did."