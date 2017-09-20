President Donald Trump "Saddened" by 2017 Emmy Award Ratings

President Donald Trump has a few things to say about this year's Emmy Awards.

The Commander-in-Chief and former reality star was a major topic throughout the annual show Sunday night. However, it was not until late Tuesday that he offered his own frank remarks on the main event. Expectedly, he was concerned about the show's ratings.

"I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night - the worst ever," the president tweeted. "Smartest people of them all are the 'DEPLORABLES.'"