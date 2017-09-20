Alicia Vikander Gets Adventurous in First Tomb Raider Trailer

Ready to go on adventure?

Warner Bros. Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures have just released the first trailer for Tomb Raider, the third film adaptation in the 25-year-old video game series' history. Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander stars as Lara Croft, whom the studio describes as "the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen."

Gamers are well aware of Lara's back story, but for those who are unfamiliar, here's the 411: "Without any real focus or purpose," the 21-year-old orphan "navigates the chaotic streets of trendy East London as a bike courier, barely making the rent, and takes college courses, rarely making it to class. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father's global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he's truly gone," according to a press release. "Advised to face the facts and move forward after seven years without him, even Lara can't understand what drives her to finally solve the puzzle of his mysterious death."