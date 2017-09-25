Real Housewives of Orange County's Lydia McLaughlin Wants Your Mom to Start Rocking Chokers

If you can't take Lydia McLaughlin's sparkle, then stay off her blinged-out rainbow.

As the Real Housewives of Orange County star continues to face her fair share of drama in the second half of the season, the mother of three has quietly been working on a passion project involving jewelry.

"It's all dainty pieces that you build on top of each other. I just wanted to create something that's made in Orange County and it's a beautiful outlet for me and stuff I want to wear," Lydia shared with E! News exclusively while attending StyleWeekOC presented by SIMPLY. "I just wanted to create something that's made in Orange County and it's a beautiful outlet for me and stuff I want to wear."

Between the shooting star earrings, classic cross bracelets and stardust necklaces, the items available online are very fitting to Lydia's personality. She also is getting adventurous with chokers that aren't just for teenagers.