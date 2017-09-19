Olivia Culpo's Makeup Routine Is Inspired by Gisele Bündchen

If Charlotte Tilbury does your makeup, you can consider your life made.

Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne, Gisele Bündchen—the biggest supermodels have sat in her chair. The hottest celebrities have fallen love her products. For example, the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream became popular backstage first after celebrities and models raved about the effectiveness of her moisturizer. "They named it 'Magic Cream,'" the makeup artist told E! News.

Just ahead of Marchesa SS18 runway show, the British beauty pro added a new face to her long roster: Olivia Culpo. Sitting with E! News, the makeup artist created a radiant look for the front row stunner, using her celeb-loved products.