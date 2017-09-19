Olivia Culpo's Makeup Routine Is Inspired by Gisele Bündchen

If Charlotte Tilbury does your makeup, you can consider your life made.
Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne, Gisele Bündchen—the biggest supermodels have sat in her chair. The hottest celebrities have fallen love her products. For example, the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream became popular backstage first after celebrities and models raved about the effectiveness of her moisturizer. "They named it 'Magic Cream,'" the makeup artist told E! News.
Just ahead of Marchesa SS18 runway show, the British beauty pro added a new face to her long roster: Olivia Culpo. Sitting with E! News, the makeup artist created a radiant look for the front row stunner, using her celeb-loved products.
Through the makeup routine both Charlotte, a world renowned makeup artist and owner of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, and Olivia, former Miss USA and style influencer, revealed tips that would make anyone rethink their routine.
Check out the lessons we learned below!
Olivia Culpo, a self-described makeup junkie, doesn't need a mirror to do her makeup. Her go-to look is light and easy, so she can get ready anywhere, any time (an important skill for the pageant winner). The key is a makeup bag with the essential items (mascara, blush, highlighter, etc) on hand. Build your own with your favorite makeup, or pick up a set!
Charlotte Tilbury's foundation is a lightweight formula that celebrities love for its ability to soft focus lines and pores, "like an Instagram filter," the beauty pro said. "I was very inspired by another supermodel friend of mine, Gisele Bundchen, who has the glowing skin all the time. I was like how can I shrink her and put her in a pot?" The result: Wonder Glow.
While finishing the application of foundation, Charlotte reminded us "Don't ever forget to do the ears and make it go on to the neck," and Olivia add "Oh yeah, that's a good one."
beautyblender nude, $20
"I always like to go one shade lighter than the foundation," she said. "Another thing: Never go too high up to the lash line. Otherwise, that will make your eyes look smaller and puffier." Instead, the makeup artist placed the majority of the product in "the dome," where dark circle tend to appear.
"The Feline Flip Pen is something that I developed working with Kate Moss for years, always doing cat eye on her," she said. "I am cat-eye, smokey eye 'til I die."
For the perfect cat-eye, the pro started with the product at the inner corner of the eye. "Go right into the lashline," she directed. "That's the trick." Once you've added the base line, Charlotte suggests looking into a mirror and placing a dot where you want the cat-eye to finish. Next, carefully connect the dots. Then, use your finished eyeliner as the template for the other eye.
Eye Liner Brush, $26
Charlotte's finishing touch: "You need powder on the red carpet because the lights can pick up shine in a way that when you are looking at someone in real life, it's fine, but on camera it makes you look like a bit shiny face," she said with her two shades of Air Brush Micro-Powders in her hand. "This is something I have in every single bag that I leave the house with, but you have to know where to put it," Olivia added.
The trick is to apply powder to the center of the face only. "We love shine on the outside of the face," the makeup artist revealed.
