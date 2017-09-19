Sterling K. Brown and His Wife Ryan Bathe Are About to Make You Believe in True Love Again

All eyes were on Sterling K. Brown after he won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2017 Emmy Awards Sunday night, but his eyes were on someone else...

His wife of 10 years, Ryan Michelle Bathe.

The This Is Us actor spent the hours leading up to his big night gushing over how beautiful his wife looked, and once they hit the red carpet, he only continued to praise her.

Unfortunately, he was played off by music during his acceptance speech and didn't get a chance to thank Bathe. However, he was able to more than make up for it after continuing his speech backstage.