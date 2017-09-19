Rosie O'Donnell's Estranged Daughter Chelsea Announces Pregnancy: My Mom ''Will Not'' Be Involved

Rosie O'Donnell's eldest daughter is starting a family of her own.

Chelsea Alliegro, who the TV personality is currently estranged from, announced she is expecting her first child with husband Nick Alliegro. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the 20-year-old shared, "It's very exciting and I'm looking forward to it."

"I really don't care if I have a boy or a girl, I'm just hoping for a healthy baby. Nick would really like a boy," Chelsea added. "But as far as I am concerned, so long as it's healthy, that's what matters."

Chelsea also told the outlet that despite O'Donnell having a grandchild on the way, she has no intentions of patching up their roller coaster relationship: "Rosie will not have a part in this child's life... Rosie and I don't have a relationship any more. I don't think it can ever be mended. I really don't think there is any hope for our relationship."