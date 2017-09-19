American Horror Story: Cult Episode 3: Killer Clowns? Chemical Trucks? What Is Going On??

We can officially add "being trapped in a coffin" to the list of irrational fears we now have thanks to American Horror Story.

Why does this show insist on doing this to us? What have we ever done to it? How do we watch it but like, without actually watching it? We are psychologically traumatized!

Tonight, those bloody smiley faces got out of control as the fall-out from Ally's shooting of poor Butchery employee Pedro also got completely out of control as our questions about what the hell is going on also got out of control. The actual cult part of Cult has to be on its way (or is it already here? Who knows), and we are not excited. But we're also kind of excited! This is the most conflicting season of this show so far, to the point where we're missing the ghosts and the aliens, simply because they're easier to disconnect from.