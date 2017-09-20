Jessie James Decker Thinks Her House is Haunted in Eric & Jessie Sneak Peek Clip

Things are about to get spooky!

In a sneak peek from this week's Eric & Jessie, Jessie James Decker is convinced that their family house is haunted. While hanging out with her sister Sydney Bass and best friend Jessica, she swears she is hearing noises caused by a ghost problem.

"Are you playing a prank on us?" the ladies ask after Jessie claims to have heard a mysterious noise. "This house is haunted," the country singer reveals. But Sydney and Jessica aren't quite sold on the idea of a ghost in their midst.