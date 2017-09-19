What's Really Going on Between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie? Inside Their "Inseparable" Relationship

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Scott Disick appears to have his eyes focused on Sofia Richie.
While the pair has found themselves facing romance rumors earlier in the year—anyone remember the Cannes Film Festival?!—multiple sources tell E! News that this famous duo's bond has quickly grown into more than a friendship.
"They are inseparable right now and not leaving each other's side. Scott is totally romancing her and she is under his spell," a source shared with us. "He took her away to Santa Barbara this weekend and is spoiling her with shopping trips and sweet gestures."
Our insider added, "He is taking care of her and that's exactly what she loves. Sofia has been interested in him for a long time. She feels like she knows a different side of him and that they are good for each other. She is falling hard and thinks this is the real thing."
Multiple sources also tell us that the pair is hooking up. At the same time, things aren't exactly exclusive or too serious for the time being.
"They just get along great and share very similar friends. Sofia's been all over the place lately and seems like she is not serious about most things especially getting serious with a dude," another source shared with us. "It's light and fun between them at the moment."
Back in May, Sofia tried to silence the relationship rumors when she took to Twitter with an unfiltered post.
"Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #Relax," she wrote to her followers. One month later and Nicole Richie's sister stood by her remarks. "The last time I'm gonna say it. Scott and I are just friends," she wrote. "I'm single and focused on friends, family and work. #againrelax."
But as relationships go, a lot can change in a short amount of time. And as of now, there is no denying the fact that both Scott and Sofia enjoy hanging out together.
"Sofia has been a lot happier lately since becoming more public about her and Scott's relationship," a third source noted. "She has always enjoyed his company but now it is on a more extreme level. She is very into him. Scott is enjoying her company, and thinks it's good energy for his life."