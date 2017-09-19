An Ode to Pumpkin Spice Everything Season: Pumpkin Ice Cream and Protein Bars and Lip Balm (Oh My!)

It's almost officially pumpkin spice season—and by officially, we mean socially appropriate to finally start obsessing over pumpkin spice whatever.

That's right, Thursday marks the start of fall aka the season of pumpkin spice and everything nice.

It all started with the introduction of the famous Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003 (thank you, Starbucks), but as the years go on, our obsession with pumpkin spice season only continues to grow with weirder, more unique pumpkin-themed products invading our grocery stores, bakeries, coffee shops and even our drugstores (yes, you read that correctly).

We used to fiend over simple things like pumpkin spice coffee creamer and pumpkin spice cookies, but now you can get pumpkin spice protein bars and even pumpkin spice cough drops, lip balm and more.

So as we get ready to celebrate the beginning of fall, we present you an Ode to Pumpkin Spice Season and everything it has to offer this year.

Check it out by watching the video above!

