Here's How Kim Kardashian Cheated on Tests in School

Kim Kardashian is revealing a major secret from her high school days.

On the premiere of Ellen DeGeneres' new YouTube show, Ellen's Show Me More Show, Kardashian answers DeGeneres' "burning" questions. When asked to reveal a secret she kept from her parents in high school, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admits that she used to cheat on all of her tests.

"I used to cheat on all of my tests and we would wear uniforms so I would wear this little skirt...I would flip up the skirt and write all of the answers in like washable ink," Kardashian says.