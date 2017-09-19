Justin Bieber Apologizes to Marilyn Manson Over T-Shirt Drama: "If I Was an A--hole That Wasn't My Intention"

Going back to The Howard Stern show, Stern read a text from Bieber asking Manson about a recent article.

"I thought we had a pretty pleasant interaction," Stern said, reading part of a text from Bieber. "Also, if anything wasn't squared away with the T-shirts, I'm so sorry. Anyway, regardless, it kind of stung seeing that I came off as an a--hole or even just was an a--hole, I'm sorry?"

According to Stern's reading of the messages, Manson later texted Bieber "You were just being you. No beef here."

"I said ‘You were just you,'" Manson told Stern, "which could mean he was just being an a--hole or whatever."

"Honestly, I totally thought we hit it off," Stern said reading one of Bieber's texts. "Again, my bad. If I was an a--hole, that wasn't my intention. Just want you to know that."

"We are cool," Stern said reading Manson's text. "People just made that shirt stuff into a fake feud. Let's turn it upside down and f--k the press and do something together. It will be the best. And don't apologize. You weren't an a--hole. They asked if you were and I sort of agreed. I wasn't out to get you. If not, I'll try to avoid more questions today on Stern."

When Stern later asked Manson whether he was actually calling Bieber an a--hole in that moment, Manson responded, "It's up for him to decide. I don't know."

Still, things seemed to end on a somewhat amicable note.

"I don't really care about the media," Stern said reading another text from Bieber. "I just wanted to make sure you and I were good 'cause I like you,"

Manson also agreed not to "s--t talk" Bieber on Stern's show, to which Stern said Bieber replied, "Well, thanks. Lol"

"He sassed me and he apologized, and I said I wouldn't s--t talk him, so I'm not going to s--t talk him," Manson told Stern.

To hear the whole text message exchange, listen to the interview.