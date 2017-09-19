Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Paul Are Expecting Their First Child

And baby makes three!
Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Paul are expecting their first child together! The couple revealed the exciting news on Instagram Tuesday.
The 38-year-old actor posted a picture on Instagram of Lauren showing off her baby bump and told his followers, "Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you."
Lauren also posted on Instagram, showing pics of her and Aaron as kids along with their baby's sonogram. "Oh hi," she wrote alongside the photos.
The couple, who met at Coachella, became engaged in Jan. 2012. Aaron and Lauren tied the knot in May 2013.
Talking about his marriage to Lauren back in 2014, Aaron told Elle, "People get in fights because they don't communicate, because you don't want to hurt the other person. If you do want to hurt the other person, then shame on you—you're an a--hole. My wife and I do not argue. We communicate. We talk. But we've never fought in our entire relationship."
Congratulations to the couple!