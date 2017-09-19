Serena Williams Pens Emotional Letter of Admiration to Her Mom: "Thank You for Being the Role Model I Needed"

Serena Williams finally understands what it is like to be in her mother's shoes.

After giving birth to her first child, daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., earlier this month, the tennis pro has penned a heartwarming letter to her own mom about what it has been like to see life through through her point of view.

"You are one of the strongest women I know," she began to mama Oracene Price in a letter published on The Washington Post's website. As the letter continued, Williams described the early physical likeness between her and her newborn.

"She has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body," the athlete continues. "I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day."