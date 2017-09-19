Prince William Jokes to Midwife Trainee: "Might See You Sooner Than You Think"

Prince William managed to keep things light after having a deep discussion about drug addiction and legalization.

During his visit to the Spitafields Crypt Trust—a charity that provides services for those suffering from alcohol and drug addiction—the Duke of Cambridge spoke with three people recovering from addiction. One of these people, Grace Gunn, just so happened to be training to become a midwife. After visiting with the group, William wished Gunn, 19, luck with her training.

"All the best with the midwifery. Might see you sooner than you think," he quipped.

The Prince was also given three wooden owls: one for Prince George, one for Princess Charlotte and one for the upcoming bundle of joy he is expecting to welcome with his wife Kate Middleton in the spring.