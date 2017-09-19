How Emma Stone Gained 15 Pounds for Battle of the Sexes

How did Emma Stone transform into tennis legend Billie Jean King?

It took a lot of sled pushes, protein shakes and a man named Jason Walsh.

Jason is a celebrity trainer and founder of Rise Nation fitness center. He worked with the La La Land lead to put on major muscles for her latest role in the new film Battle of the Sexes.

"Emma took it very seriously," he said. "This is somebody's story that she's taken on. She wanted to make sure she could do everything possible to portray Billie Jean King in the right way."

The first step: nutrition. Jason said they needed to dial in Emma's diet by increasing calorie and fat intake, which helped for her to put on weight. Emma isn't built like a tennis player or a pro athlete, so in order to look like one, putting on those pounds and muscle was essential for the aesthetic element of becoming Billie Jean. According to the celeb trainer, the easiest way to accumulate those calories is to drink them.