The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 Trailer: NeNe Leakes! Kim Zolciak-Biermann! 911 Calls! Drama!

"I am back and of course the haters know I'm here," NeNe Leakes says in The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 trailer. Bloop! There it is.
NeNe makes her triumphant return to the show that launched her to fame, her first full-time season since season seven. She appeared in season eight, but was absent from season nine, but she's not the only familiar face returning to the ATL fold. Kim Zolciak-Biermann will recur on the show. Kim left the show in season five and returned for a guest appearance in season nine.
"Is my wig still down?" NeNe asks in true NeNe fashion.
Returning to the fold with peaches in hand are Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey. E! News previously reported Phaedra Parks would not return to the reality series.
This season, there's a 911 call, a medical emergency, Phaedra goes vegan (sort of), Cynthia meets someone (but Peter thinks there's still a chance for them to get back together), Kenya is married (?!) and Sheree has a new boo…who's in prison?!
According to NeNe, he's a con artist.
"I hope he don't con her out of Chateau Sheree," Kandi says.
There are new friendships, while old friendships are tested. Oh, and new feuds too. Just watch the way Kim says Kenya's name. "She married a fan," Kim says about Kenya's new hubby.
"Have you guys met her husband?" Kim asks.
"Worry about pimping your daughter out, bitch," Kenya says.
And don't even get us started on NeNe and Porsha!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns November 5 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
