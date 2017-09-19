Total Divas Returns November 1! See the First Season 7 Cast Photo & Promo

Fiercer Than Ever! Watch Kim Kardashian and Fam Recreate the Keeping Up Season One Opening Credits 10 Years Later
There's some new Divas in town!
In this just released promo for season seven of Total Divas, which premieres Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m., new cast members Carmella, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss join returning WWE stars Nikki Bella, Briie Bella, Naomi, Maryse, Lana and Natalya for new journeys in and out of the wrestling ring.
"Coming this November, every push and pull brings us closer to the next level," the promo says.
"This season, the cast travels around the world as they embark on new journeys, cross new thresholds and make difficult decisions about their futures in and out of the ring," reads Tuesday's release. "Naomi is hoping to hit the trifecta effect; keeping her marriage fresh to fellow WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso, maintaining a crazy schedule and taking a chance to stand out as the SmackDown Live Women's Champion."
The announcement continues, "Veteran cast member Natalya challenges Naomi's title reign in a heated rivalry for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship, all culminating in a showdown at SummerSlam, season seven's most anticipated event. With the stakes higher than ever, the women must put on the best match of their lives.
"Meanwhile, The Bella Twins catch a case of 'FOMO' during their time off from WWE. Together, they explore new ventures and contemplate when the best time would be to make their in-ring comeback. Off the heels of her whirlwind engagement to WWE Superstar John Cena, Nikki Bella gets ready to twist and twirl when she receives an offer from Dancing with the Stars that is hard to refuse. While Nikki is celebrating her long-awaited engagement in Cabo San Lucas, her sister Brie Bella is working on balancing the demands of being a new mom to her baby girl Birdie and managing her and Nikki's burgeoning businesses. To spend more time twinning, the ladies plan a road trip and head to San Diego for the summer with Brie's husband, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan in tow.
The season seven finale, airing Jan. 31, 2018, will mark the show's 100th episode!