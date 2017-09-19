Ariel Winter Gives the Internet a Piece of Her Mind About Her Clothes: "Screw Having to Always Look Appropriate"

No stranger to criticism about her looks, the Modern Family star took to social media late Monday with a self-described "rant" aimed at those who continue to pick her apart.
"Something I wish people would realize…I am not TRYING to be featured on Snapchat, I am not trying to be pap'd everywhere I do, I am literally just LIVING and unfortunately, I can't do that without paparazzi following me around everyday," she began. "I'm not trying to show you my ass in shorts when I go to the grocery store. I'm trying to live my life. People wear shorts. People have wardrobe malfunctions. No one is perfect."
The star continued, calling out those who accuse her of dressing "inappropriately" for certain events.
"I'm not a stylist! I don't know what to wear everyday so I look 'appropriate' or 'fashionable.' Also, screw having to always look appropriate or fashionable. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable????" Winter candidly wrote. "I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that. I don't want people to constantly see me in the news for going to dinner, or grocery shopping, or anything. I want to be in the news when I ASK for it by going to a publicized event, or EVEN BETTER when I have work out/coming out! So trust me, I don't want to see me in shorts putting water in my car every single d—n day as much as you don't."
In addition to commenting on the relentless attention she receives while completing everyday tasks, the 19-year-old addressed some naysayers' comments in regard to a recent interview she gave to The Hollywood Reporter regarding how she was dressed as a kid.
"I'd also like to address the tweets I get saying 'you accused your mother of sexualizing you yet you're a whore.' I was a CHILD being dressed like I was 24. I was 8-13 years old. I wasn't an ADULT as I am now. As you mature at 16, 17, 18 you further develop your own identity and can make decisions for yourself. As a child, you do as you're told regardless of what is good for you," she explained.
"I'm an ADULT now, who can make my own choices and have my own identity. And just because I DECIDE to show my body occasionally doesn't mean I'm unintelligent or that I'm talentless or that I have no self respect."
The SAG Award winner signed off her note with a clear message to anyone reading: do not equate clothing with respect, talent or intelligence.
"I have EXTREME respect for myself, I HAVE talent, and I AM intelligent. We need to move on from this stigma that women who are comfortable with their bodies and their sexuality are just 'dumb sluts,'" she said. "I also just want to say how disappointed I am that out of everything in the THR article, THAT'S all anyone picked up. How disappointing. Do whatever you want people, just strive to please YOURSELF and NO ONE ELSE. Anyways, rant over."