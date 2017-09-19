Beyoncé Shares the Cutest Picture of Blue Ivy Wearing Her Pink Shoes

It looks like Blue Ivy Carter has inherited her mother's sense of style.
Beyoncé recently posted a series of photos on Instagram and her website in which she modeled a pink and blue ensemble. And while Queen B looked fabulous (as always), it was a photo of her five-year-old daughter that really stole the show.
The "Crazy in Love" singer posted a photomontage that included two pictures of her daughter wearing the artist's pink Christian Louboutin heels; although, they looked a tad too big for her tiny feet. The little fashionista paired the glittery shoes with her pink pajamas. And while it's fun to play dress up, Beyonce may not want her oldest daughter wearing these out of the house just yet. According to People, the pink, four-inch Pigalle Follies have a retail price of $745.
The rest of the Instagram photos showed the Lemonade artist wearing hot pink Balenciaga pants and a blue and pink Balenciaga floral top. The Grammy-winning singer accessorized her look with pink Illesteva sunglasses and a Gucci shoulder bag with a pink ribbon strap and green dragon head detail. She also wore a giant light blue ring that seemed to matched the color of her nails.
But these aren't the only outfit photos Beyonce recently shared. A few days ago, the singer shared a photo of her wearing an off-the-shoulder gold Alcer top and black Alexander Vaultier skirt with lace-up details to a date night at the theater. The singer and her husband Jay-Z attended the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen in New York, and Queen B accessorized her look with gold necklaces, a gold Tom Ford clutch, a bracelet and DSquared heels.
She also shared a picture of her wearing her gorgeous emerald green House of CB dress to Rihanna's Diamond Ball.
What can we say? Beyonce's (and Blue Ivy's) style is "Flawless."