Real Housewives of Dallas' LeeAnne Locken Is Engaged! See Her "Perfect" Engagement Ring

They always do it big in Texas and proposals are no exception!

On tonight's Real Housewives of Dallas, viewers may have tuned in expecting a whole lot of drama. What they may not have seen coming was a surprise engagement.

While visiting the State Fair of Texas, LeeAnne Locken and her boyfriend Rich Emberlin were playing a carnival game when an unexpected box appeared behind a popped balloon.

What's inside you may ask? How about a giant engagement ring.

"You did it in my home turf. That's the best prize I've won at a carnival ever," LeeAnne shared after saying yes. "I love you."