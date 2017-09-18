Ryan Phillippe's Ex-Girlfriend Files $1 Million Lawsuit Claiming the Actor Assaulted Her

In a shocking turn of events, Playboy model Elsie Hewitt's has accused ex-boyfriend Ryan Phillippe of assaulting her earlier this year. The alleged incident happened on July 4. However, earlier today, Hewitt filed a $1 million lawsuit against the Shooter star, claiming assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In documents obtained by E! News, the 21-year-old, who was Playboy's Miss June 2017, alleges that the 43-year-old actor kicked, punched and threw her down a flight of stairs during a fight that happened on July 4 of this year.

The documents claim that during the fight at the actor's house, Hewitt gathered her things to leave and that, "Phillippe reacted by attacking Hewitt. He grabbed Hewitt's upper arm so tightly that his grip left heavy bruises on her arm hours later. He then braced his body and violently threw her down his staircase as hard as he could."

The claims go on to allege, "When Hewitt finally made it back to the top of the second staircase to pick up her belongings, Phillippe repeatedly grabbed Hewitt, struck her, cornered her, kicked her, and aggressively pushed her to the ground."

A source close to Phillippe tells E! News that, "there is no restraining order presently in force if any kind" and that there was an emergency protective order, but it was terminated a few days after the alleged incident.

Phillippe's rep has no comment.