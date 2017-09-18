EXCLUSIVE!

All of the Outrageous Moments You May Have Missed From the E! 2017 Emmys Red Carpet

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Reese Witherspoon

Celebs Who Actually Took a Fashion Risk at the 2017 Emmys

Worst Dressed Celebs at the 2017 Emmys

Branded: Uber, Erin Lim

The Surprisingly Down-to-Earth Way E!'s Erin Lim Arrived at the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

TV's biggest night is over! 

The 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards came and went with a bang this year and while we got plenty of awards show laughs from inside the theater, there were a few hilarious moments you may have missed from the red carpet. Lots of couples walked the red carpet together and were surprisingly candid about their relationships. 

Sofia Vergara dished that her hubby, Joe Manganiello, has a secret obsession you may never have guessed—dungeons and dragons! "He's a nerd. The highlight of his life is to play dungeons and dragons," the actress revealed to Giuliana Rancic. "He has a dungeon room downstairs." 

Plus, The Handmaid's Tale actress Yvonne Strahovski told us all about getting married this summer. But which star revealed that he was hiding snacks for his pregnant wife? And which star got the relationship stamp of approval from Ryan Murphy

Photos

Emmys 2017: Instagram & Twitpics

Get the details on all of the moments you missed in the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , 2017 Emmys , Red Carpet , Awards , Joe Manganiello , Sofia Vergara , Ryan Murphy , Giuliana Rancic , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.